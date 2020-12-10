It's looking more and more like we're going to go a full calendar year without seeing any full-fledged concerts in Portland. But we'll always have archival footage—and the Dandy Warhols.
Around this time of year, the veteran psych-pop group would be preparing for its annual Christmas shows at one of the city's bigger theaters. That's not happening. But the band is digging into its vault for what's being a called a "global streaming event."
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their most acclaimed album, 13 Tales from Urban Bohemia—and give fans some semblance of the live music experience before we all forget what it was like—the Dandies are releasing a never-before-seen concert film "celebrating" the album. (It's not explicitly stated if that means the record is played in full, but let's assume so.)
It was shot at Portland's Wonder Ballroom in 2013, the year the band put out an expanded reissue of the album. It'll premiere Wednesday, Dec. 30, at noon PST, on a special website and be preceded by a Q&A frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor promises will be "a pantload of fun." Tickets are $10 until 12/13, then go up to $12.50. Oh, and there are merch bundles available too.
Watch the trailer below:
