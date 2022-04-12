Pickathon Announces Summer 2022 Lineup

It would take more than a pandemic to put a permanent stop to Pickathon. The iconic experimental music festival, which endured a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, will return to Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley Aug. 4-7 with a brand-new lineup of artists.

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together,” stated Zale Schoenborn, Pickathon founder and director, in a press release. “This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup and everything we’ve got planned.”

Pickathon 2022′s lineup includes everyone from British jazz artists Sons of Kemet and Nubya Garcia to the Brooklyn multi-instrumentalist L’Rain to the post-punk Los Angeles trio Automatic.

“We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep-cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this,” said Schoenborn. “It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

In addition to being revered as a showcase for thrillingly disparate musical styles, Pickathon is known for being environmentally friendly, not least of all because single-use items are banned from the festival. True to that spirit, Pickathon 2022 promises to be fully integrated with nature in ways that previous iterations of the festival have not been.

According to the festival’s website, Pickaton 2022 “will use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm. When the sun is high in the sky, festival goers will discover new forested music stages, set under the natural shade of the evergreen trees of the Pacific Northwest. As the sun sets, they’ll move to meadows with sweeping vistas of Mt Hood to enjoy open air programming on stages that come alive at night.”

You can purchase tickets at pickathon.com/tickets and see the full lineup at pickathon.com/lineup/music.

