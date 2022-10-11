Shows of the Week: Serpentwithfeet Is For Anyone Who Wishes “Jesus Is King” Were Better and Gayer

THURSDAY, OCT. 13:

Earth and Iceage might seem like a curious pairing—Northwest doom-metal pioneers and a punk band from Copenhagen? Yet both bands are defined by their restlessness. After pairing the distortion and feedback of heavy metal with the centering calm of drone music, Earth became beloved on the internet for their more atmospheric later records. And as for Iceage, their early brashness has gradually given way to gothic grandeur not unlike Nick Cave’s. This should be a good show to pair with a glass of red wine. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. $25. All ages.

The push-pull between Saturday night and Sunday morning has been crucial to pop music for its entire history—especially in genres rooted in gospel, like R&B and soul. Perhaps no contemporary artist captures that dichotomy like serpentwithfeet, the project of singer Josiah Wise, whose passionate, rapturous, idiosyncratically produced songs about queer sex and love are couched in the language of sacrament, worship and revelation. If you wish Kanye’s Jesus Is King were better and gayer, look no further. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+ floor, all ages balcony.

MONDAY, OCT. 17:

Alex G is at his peak. The singer-songwriter born Alex Giannascoli became cultishly beloved with early albums like Race and Trick, recorded in his teens, which were astonishing in their emotional range even as their ramshackle production gave away their origin as do-it-yourself bedroom recordings. Now almost 30, Giannascoli is at the intersection of creativity and budgetary freedom that some artists can only dream about—yet he’s not above a jokey cover of “Life Is a Highway” every now and then. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $30. All ages.