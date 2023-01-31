Shows of the Week: Cut Chemist Will Spin 45 RPM Records Exclusively at The Get Down

FRIDAY, FEB. 3:

As a DJ for nearly 40 years, Cut Chemist has been collecting and flipping records through nearly every era of hip-hop history, and the only thing more impressive than his résumé (he’s a co-founder of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli) is his skill behind the decks. For his upcoming set at The Get Down, he’ll spin 45 RPM records exclusively, and anybody interested in hip-hop turntablism and its history would do well to check it out. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 9 pm. $25. 21+.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3:

Congolese Canadian artist Pierre Kwenders blends influences from all over the planet into a polyglottal brand of indie pop that feels suave, smooth and confident rather than overwhelmingly pomo in the way of past magpies like Beck, M.I.A. or The Very Best. Small wonder he’s the most recent recipient of the Polaris Prize—think the Grammys, but Canadian and better—for his newest album, José Louis and the Paradox of Love. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5:

English label Hessle Audio defined the moment in the history of U.K. club music when dubstep was mutating in more spacious and experimental directions—and judging by Hessle boss Pearson Sound’s remix of Nick León’s ultrahot track “Xtasis,” they’ve still got their ear to what’s new. Pearson Sound will perform at Holocene, along with Hessle co-founders Ben UFO and Pangaea, for a four-hour DJ set of cutting-edge club music. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $25. 21+.