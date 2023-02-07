Shows of the Week: Nick Hakim Is Confident Enough to Mess With His Voice in Deranged Ways

FRIDAY, FEB. 10:

Nick Hakim is a singer confident enough in his own voice to mess with it in some truly deranged ways. The Washington, D.C., native emerged on 2017′s Green Twins as the resident soul man of the increasingly crowded psych-funk field, but subsequent albums like Will This Make Me Good reveal an eagerness to challenge listeners who might peg him as Tame Impala meets Sly Stone—and the Sly-like willingness to drown his million-dollar pipes in sewer sludge. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $23. 21+.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14:

Patrick Shiroishi is a rising star of the new American wave of ambient music, folding field recordings and layers of saxophone into tender compositions with an emphasis on his family history—but his Oort Smog project with Mark Kimbrell is a different beast entirely. Combining dizzying prog chops with long stretches of improvisation, Oort Smog argues that free jazz can hit the same sweet spot as the gnarliest and most polluted-sounding death metal. No Fun Bar, 1709 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-8067, facebook.com/nofunportland. 7 pm. $10. 21+.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, FEB. 15-16:

The Beths have spent the past five years as one of the best bands in indie rock, albeit in a low-key way. Led by observant New Zealand singer-songwriter Elizabeth Stokes, the band has developed a fervent cult following based on the three albums under their belts so far. Their third and best album, Expert in a Dying Field, might just be the one that brings them to the attention of the larger rock-’n’-roll world, but for now, they’re the kind of band people either love or haven’t heard yet. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $22. 21+.