Flutist Amelia Lukas Is Headlining Thursday’s Natural Homeland: Honoring Ukraine Concert

On Thursday, April 6, audiences will gather at the Alberta Rose Theatre to see Powell Flutes artist Amelia Lukas anchor Natural Homeland: Honoring Ukraine, a multimedia program of music created to raise awareness of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and explore the meaning of home.

“Having a big part of my own heritage from Poland, Russia and Ukraine, I was feeling the impacts of that really deeply,” Lukas told OPB. “I really needed to take action and the program itself was just calling to center around this particular issue.”

Natural Homeland was originally inspired by the pandemic and Portland’s homelessness crisis. “Particularly with regard to sheltering in place and the fact that we were all kind of sequestered in our little bubbles at that time. And so home took on this totally new meaning for me,” Lukas said.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to organizations like the Immigrant Refugee Community Organization’s Slavic and Eastern European Center and Ukrainian Care. “Ukrainian Care is an incredible organization based in Oregon City that delivers fresh bread to Ukrainians on the ground in Ukraine,” Lukas said.

The concert will also feature the work of bass clarinetist Lisa Lipton, dancer Tiffany Loney and painter Tatyana Ostapenko. Tickets, starting at $25, are available via the Alberta Rose.