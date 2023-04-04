Show Review: Chibia at The 1905

It was a blend of tonic highs and astringent bitterness befitting the wee small hours of a chilly Friday night.

Chibia Ulinwa (Chibia Ulinwa)

By Robert Ham

Aaron Barnes really doesn’t want Portland jazz fans to turn in so early on the weekends. Since reopening his venue The 1905 post-pandemic, the brash businessman has been hosting late night shows on Fridays and Saturdays in hopes of introducing a little New York-style energy to an otherwise dark stretch of North Shaver Street. The experiment seems to be a success, if the one-off gig by the local ensemble known as Chibia on March 31 was any indication. It wasn’t a packed house at The 1905, but folks who braved the damp weather were fully engaged and occasionally clamorous during the quintet’s 45-minute set.

Led by, and named for, singer-songwriter Chibia Ulinwa, the group works in that luminous interzone where jazz, future pop, and modern R&B mingle. Drummer Chris Parkman and keyboardist Alex Kohler set the backdrop, playing with a loose splashy feel that incorporated tasteful touches of noir swing and drum ‘n’ bass. It was the perfect canvas for Ulinwa to apply her various lyrical shades. On “Honey,” a song that was featured prominently in an episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, she dripped down bright, sensual tones as she sang of an all-encompassing love affair. Elsewhere, there were touches of dark regret with Ulinwa sifting through the wreckage of a failed relationship.

In spite of those melancholy moments, the mood of the set was decidedly up. Ulinwa introduced the mournful numbers with wry self-deprecation and a beaming smile. And she and the band knew how to balance those songs out with blithe numbers like their fleet-footed take on the theme from Reading Rainbow or a scrappy deconstruction of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” It was a blend of tonic highs and astringent bitterness befitting the wee small hours of a chilly Friday night.

