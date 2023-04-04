Show Review: Chibia at The 1905

Aaron Barnes really doesn’t want Portland jazz fans to turn in so early on the weekends. Since reopening his venue The 1905 post-pandemic, the brash businessman has been hosting late night shows on Fridays and Saturdays in hopes of introducing a little New York-style energy to an otherwise dark stretch of North Shaver Street. The experiment seems to be a success, if the one-off gig by the local ensemble known as Chibia on March 31 was any indication. It wasn’t a packed house at The 1905, but folks who braved the damp weather were fully engaged and occasionally clamorous during the quintet’s 45-minute set.

Led by, and named for, singer-songwriter Chibia Ulinwa, the group works in that luminous interzone where jazz, future pop, and modern R&B mingle. Drummer Chris Parkman and keyboardist Alex Kohler set the backdrop, playing with a loose splashy feel that incorporated tasteful touches of noir swing and drum ‘n’ bass. It was the perfect canvas for Ulinwa to apply her various lyrical shades. On “Honey,” a song that was featured prominently in an episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, she dripped down bright, sensual tones as she sang of an all-encompassing love affair. Elsewhere, there were touches of dark regret with Ulinwa sifting through the wreckage of a failed relationship.

In spite of those melancholy moments, the mood of the set was decidedly up. Ulinwa introduced the mournful numbers with wry self-deprecation and a beaming smile. And she and the band knew how to balance those songs out with blithe numbers like their fleet-footed take on the theme from Reading Rainbow or a scrappy deconstruction of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” It was a blend of tonic highs and astringent bitterness befitting the wee small hours of a chilly Friday night.