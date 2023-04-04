Shows of the Week: 100 Gecs Creates a Cocoon of Annoyingness in the Best Way Possible

SATURDAY, APRIL 8:

Somewhere in the world, a teenager has probably just slammed the door of their room and started blasting 100 gecs. The duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les might not have set out to be the official youth-against-everyone band of the early 2020s, but their sound so gleefully mashes up everything anyone born in the past 30 years might’ve been embarrassed to like in middle school (nu-metal, dubstep, Auto-Tuned pop rap) that it creates a cocoon of annoyingness within which its millions of fans can feel safe. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8:30 pm. $30. All ages.

MONDAY, APRIL 10:

Any history of American indie rock in the past 20 years would be incomplete without Screaming Females, the power trio that’s spent the better part of the 21st century blazing through just about every kind of loud guitar rock imaginable—punk, grunge, stoner metal, and even arena rock on their new album, Desire Pathway. Despite their New Jersey origins, the Females’ scuzzy sound is right at home in the rainy Northwest, especially amid a Portland indie scene defined by loud young bands with as much artfulness as attitude. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 8:20 pm. $18. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12:

If you still have it in your head that “not writing their own songs” is a valid argument to dismiss an artist’s work—well, first of all, I have some bad news for you about Frank Sinatra. Second, check out Jake Xerxes Fussell, who’s established himself as one of the most interesting acoustic guitar troubadours on the touring circuit by drawing on a deep well of public domain folk songs, most of them Southern, some of them over 100 years old. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, theoldchurch.org. 7:30 pm. $20. All ages.