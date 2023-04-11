Shows of the Week: For Turquoise Jeep, Confidence and Style Supersede Reality

SUNDAY, APRIL 16:

No one really seems to know where Turquoise Jeep is from, which makes sense: They seem to have sprung fully formed from an alternate, Fast & Furious-esque universe where confidence and style supersede reality. Flynt Flossy and “Lemme Smang It” might’ve added up to just another viral rap hit if not for the weird streak of sly, twinkling mystery that courses through their music, from their choice of one of their most gorgeous colors to the vaguely scamlike air of the whole thing. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18-19:

John Flansburgh and John Linnell celebrated their 40th year as a duo last year, and they’ve become a genuine institution in that time. If They Might Be Giants were all clean-cut geniality and everynerd anti-rock star humility, they might still have a built-in cult following. But what inspires the devotion of their fans is the moments when the amateur-theater whimsy parts to reveal the gnarly life truths no number of turtlenecks and beanies can guard against. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $35 per night. 16+.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19:

The punk poet laureate of austerity-era Britain sounds like you’d hope he does: a thick accent and a bottomless reservoir of bile and spittle, all set to the kind of music that plays when you press the wrong button on a kid’s Casio keyboard. From this extremely limited palette, Jason Williamson and his loyal, motionless accompanist Andrew Fearn have created a body of songs rich and historically trenchant enough that the field of Sleaford Mods studies seems inevitable. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $25. 21+.