Shows of the Week: Wolves in the Throne Room Bring Black Metal to the Pacific Northwest

FRIDAY, APRIL 28:

The pagan, primeval, nature-worshipping genre that emerged in Europe as black metal is a natural aesthetic fit for the Pacific Northwest, with its grim weather and long-running tradition of loud guitar rock. Olympia’s Wolves in the Throne Room is one of the bands most synonymous with this “Cascadian” style of black metal, infusing their atmospheric compositions with a feeling anyone living along the Pacific Ring of Fire can relate to: the fear, awe, and wonder that comes from being at the mercy of nature. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 7:30 pm. $25. 21+.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30:

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die is a big band (their current five-piece lineup is modest by their standards) with a big name and an even bigger legacy. It’s likely that once the dust settles, they’ll be remembered as one of the defining bands of the 2010s American emo revival—and their debut album, Whenever, If Ever, is enough of a classic to merit a 10th anniversary tour of full-album performances. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., 503-206-7630, bossanovaballroom.com. 7:30 pm. $23. All ages.

MONDAY, MAY 1:

Avey Tare is easily pigeonholed as the feral and sensual half of Animal Collective’s core duo, whooping and hollering and conjuring the spirits while his partner Panda Bear lays down stately choir boy harmonies. His solo work won’t necessarily dispel this perception, but it’s always been at right angles to his work with his main band, and those who enjoyed last year’s muscular, rhythm-driven AnCo career comeback Time Skiffs will be surprised by the burbling, hermetic art-pop vignettes on his new album, 7s. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503-240-6088, polarishall.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+.