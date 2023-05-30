Shows of the Week: Let Wavves Roll Over You at Polaris Hall

THURSDAY, JUNE 1:

When Nathan Williams first rose to fame with Wavves, he was the raffish leader of a crop of young rock bands—including his then-paramour, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino—obsessed with the beach, sand, surf, cheap beer and good weed. Yet over a decade into his career, his music seems less like a time capsule and more like a bellwether for the indie world’s reclamation of pop-punk brattiness and alt-rock scuzz over the past 10 years. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503-240-6088, polarishall.com. 8 pm. $27. 21+.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JUNE 2-3

Summer lawn concerts at McMenamins Edgefield kick off with two sets from The National, the dour and debonair indie-rock band that’s at the center of the music industry, thanks to collabs with the likes of Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers. No word on if any high-profile guests will grace their Edgefield appearances, but Nashville indie-rocker Soccer Mommy opens both sets. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 800-669-8610, edgefieldconcerts.com. 6:30 pm. $57.50-$60. All ages.

MONDAY, JUNE 5:

Canada’s Jean-Michel Blais came to fame with II, a neo-classical piano album that made no effort to hide the incidental sounds from the street outside his apartment, and the awesome Cascades with ambient producer CFCF. His new album, Aubades, is his most ambitious work yet, featuring his instrument at the center of a small ensemble—one he’ll bring with him to his upcoming Old Church concert, presented by PDXJAZZ. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, theoldchurch.org. 8 pm. $30. All ages.