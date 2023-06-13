New Music Videos From Portugal. The Man Will Premiere at Movie Madness on June 24

The Portugal. The Man, the Grammy-winning Portland band, will debut a trilogy of new music videos exclusively (and with free admission!) at Movie Madness on Saturday, June 24.

The videos are connected with the band’s new album Chris Black Saved My Life, named for the group’s late friend and honorary band member, who died in 2019. “Chris Black was so big, and so full of life, his energy was a constant reminder of how lucky we are and how grateful we should be for the people we get to share this life with,” the band said in a statement on their Twitter page.

The Chris Black Changed My Life Video Trilogy, which was directed by Michael Ragen and filmed in Alaska, will be screened at Movie Madness for one day only (though the videos will be released later this year).

The trilogy will run on a loop from 11 am to 5 pm in Movie Madness’ 18-seat Miniplex (which has, drumroll please, laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound). Additionally, the event will feature an appearance from band mascot Tank Dog, who has become famous enough to merit his own Reddit thread.

June 24 promises to be a busy day for Portugal. The Man. They’re also attending a record release signing at Music Millennium, which begins at 1 pm (and yes, Tank Dog will be putting in an appearance for that event, too).

In the weeks leading up to the release of the album and the videos, Portugal. The Man has stressed that the entire project is a tribute to Black, saying that his death “shook us to our core.”

“Chris was one of those people who was like glue; he brought everyone together,” the group stated in a press release. “His passing really messed with us. The band was in shambles and this record is the first time I feel I made a complete record; a complete thought about our world crumbling around us and the journey back.”

They added, “While it is a very personal journey, I feel like everyone has a Chris Black in their life; at least I hope that everyone has a Chris Black in their life. That one friend who has a way of making everything right and making everything fun. The one who keeps you in check when you go off course and is always there to celebrate the good times and to support you in the bad times.”