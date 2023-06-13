Shows of the Week: Booker T. Jones Is Celebrating 60 Years of “Green Onions”

SATURDAY, JUNE 17:

Booker T. Jones has enjoyed one of the most illustrious careers of the 20th century as an organist, composer and polymath. His collaboration with Willie Nelson on Stardust is producer-arranger genius to rival Brian Wilson’s best work, and he’s the reason Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” sounds so sad and sumptuous. Still, Jones is best known for a hit he recorded as a high schooler as part of Stax Records house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s: “Green Onions,” which is belatedly celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm. $48.50. All ages.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20:

If blue tile and white marble could sing, they would probably sound a lot like Eddie Chacon. Three decades after scoring a global hit with “Would I Lie to You?” as one-half of Charles & Eddie, the 59-year-old soul lifer teamed up with producer and keyboardist John Carroll Kirby—who helped craft one of the 21st century’s great progressive soul epics in Solange’s When I Get Home—for two albums of stately New Age R&B that sound like they were made in an abandoned swimming pool. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm. $25. 21+.

It’s been eight years since Janet Jackson released her last album, Unbreakable, but it’s one of the best in her catalog (also, her work casts a long shadow over the present-day pop landscape, from stars like Beyoncé to experimentalists like Kelela). She’s one of the most challenging artists ever to pack an arena—be warned, her “What About” choreography can be triggering—and she remains a beacon to singers who bend the rules of the charts to shock and provoke their audiences on a massive stage. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 7:45 pm. $55. All ages.