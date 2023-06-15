Cathedral Park Jazz Festival Announces Its 2023 Lineup

The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, which will run July 14-16, has announced the full lineup of artists for its 43rd edition.

The festival starts off with a packed opening day of performances: singer-songwriter-guitarist Mary Flower, Terry Robb Trio, and The Gold Experience, a collaboration of veteran blues, soul, gospel, hip-hop and jazz musicians.

Day two of the festival will be as stacked as the first, with The 1905 Orchestra, Dmitri Matheny Group, Shoehorn’s Hatband, Chuchito Valdés and 3 Leg Torso all performing (and yes, the iconic Courtney Von Drehle is still playing accordion, tenor sax, slide guitar).

For the festival’s final day, Portland Vanguard Big Band (combined with Portland Youth Jazz Orchestra alumni), Jesse Marquez, Brian Charette, Yak Attack and Jr Soul Masters of Funk will perform.

The festival is organized by the Jazz Society of Oregon, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the local jazz scene in Oregon by providing “the best in jazz music, blues, Latin, and soul from around the greater Portland/Vancouver community,” said Rita Rega, creative director of this year’s festival and President of the Jazz Society of Oregon.

She added, “In fact, the Cathedral Park Jazz Festival is both the longest-running free annual jazz festival west of the Mississippi—and Portland’s longest-running annual community event.”

More information about the festival and the artists is available at https://jazzoregon.org/2023-festival.