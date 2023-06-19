DJ Klyph Productions and McMenamins Announce Concert Celebrating Seven Years of the Mic Check PDX Hip Hop Showcase

DJ Klyph Productions and McMenamins have announced an all-ages seventh anniversary concert celebrating the local hip-hop showcase Mic Check PDX, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Mission Theater.

“I wanted to do something special to celebrate this art form that means so much to me and create an event to bring the community together,” DJ Klyph stated in a press release. “Having the support of McMenamins and so many community partners is making this a reality.”

The lineup for the event includes Homeboy Sandman, Vursatyl, Cool Nutz & DJ Fatboy, Boom Bap Project, Tia P, Mani Draper, Brookfield Duece, Bremer Baden, Alta Vorcez, Akira West, J Prodigy and DJ O.G.ONE.

“The Portland hip-hop scene is thriving, and to bring artists from New York, The Bay and L.A. to share the stage with artists from the town, as well as having it be an all-ages event, makes it special,” DJ Klyph said.

The concert will also serve as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a kickoff for Portland Hip Hop Week 2023, and a tribute to journalist Jenni Moore. A portion of proceeds from the event with go to support local non-profit organization PDX Black Men’s Wellness.

Tickets, which are $20-$25, are available now at the Mission Theater website and at miccheckpdx.com. Doors open at 5 pm, show starts at 6 pm.