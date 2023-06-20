Shows of the Week: Earth’s Northwest Heavy-Metal Experimentalism Remains Popular With the Kids

FRIDAY, JUNE 23:

Earth’s place in musical history would be well established even if they’d only put out Earth 2, which is drone metal the way My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless is shoegaze. Yet Seattle guitarist Dylan Carlson’s long-running bastion of mossy Northwest heavy-metal experimentalism remains popular with the kids, not least thanks to their mid-2000s comeback as a formidable post-rock band, with 2008′s awesome The Bees Made Honey in the Lion’s Skull a frequent presence on online best lists by young music fans. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 9 pm. $25. 21+.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24:

New Age is kind of badass. You know it, I know it, and plenty of musicians know it too, including Portland’s Pulse Emitter (aka Daryl Groetsch), whose formative experiences listening to the New Age radio show Hearts of Space inspired his quest to make throbbing, evocative ambient synth music that conjures the same mystery he felt as a kid. He’ll join Elrond, Future Museums and New Frontiers for an evening of radiant and healing drones with a twist. Leaven Community Center, 5431 NE 20th Ave. 8 pm. $10-$25. All ages.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25:

Liturgy’s “Transcendental Black Metal” was royally offensive to the reigning kvlt establishment when Haela Hunt-Hendrix debuted her project in 2008. Nowadays, Hunt-Hendrix’s music feels like a template for the bold and experimental places the once orthodoxy-bound black metal genre has gone since, even if her self-created mythology is no more comprehensible than the lyrics she howls like an arctic wind. And if her new album 93696 is any indication, she’s still light years ahead of the curve. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 6 pm. $20. 21+.