Kill Michael Wins the People’s Choice Award at WW’s Best New Bands Showcase

After a raucous set that had more than one audience member howling, “I love you!”, thrashing noise-punk group Kill Michael won the People’s Choice Award at WW’s Best New Bands Showcase on Friday at the Star Theater.

It was an exuberant end to the evening, which began with a bewitching DJ set from Ghost Feet. The first live performance of the night came from Roman Norfleet and Be Present Art Group, who roused the room with their unique brand of showmanship. One of the highlights of the night was seeing Norfleet, covered in mask-like makeup, running offstage and dashing around the entire venue while playing the saxophone.

Haley Johnsen followed, delivering a performance remarkable for its vulnerability. In between songs (including the joyous “Weekend”), the former American Idol contestant talked openly about her creative and emotional struggles during the pandemic with disarmingly honesty.

The rest of the evening was a study in contrasts. Art-rock ensemble Twingle performed their songs with subtle, beguiling flair; Kill Michael’s music was so bold and boisterous that your could literally feel a cup vibrating in your hand.

Ghost Feet closed out the night with lovely, eerie instrumentals, before Kill Michael accepted the audience-voted People’s Choice Award to cheers. Watch their winning set below.



