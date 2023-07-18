Shows of the Week: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Is Bringing Back Old-School Electric Blues

FRIDAY, JULY 21:

Plan to do “Barbenheimer” this year? A popular meme suggests anyone attempting the grueling double feature of Christopher Nolan’s grim biographical epic Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s bubbly Barbie movie start with Oppenheimer in the morning, then brunch, then Barbie, then dinner, drinks, club. And where better to complete the “club” part of the checklist than at the Crystal Ballroom’s actual Barbie Rave, to be held on the very same day Barbie and its competitor come out in theaters? Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $15-$30. 21+.

SUNDAY, JULY 23:

Twenty-four years old and a pro since seventh grade, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has brought old-school electric blues far beyond the nostalgia-circuit audiences lesser guitarists are content to court. He’s racked up accolades from vets like Buddy Guy and the Rolling Stones, but he’s also done a Tiny Desk show with Rakim, toured with Vampire Weekend, and communed with other young guitarists like Eric Gales and Jontavious Willis who are as ecstatic about bringing this deep-rooted American music into Gen Z. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $27.50. All ages.

TUESDAY, JULY 23:

Paramore was arguably the best of the mall-punk bands that composed guitar-rock’s last big chart moment, and they’re certainly the one whose flame continues to burn the brightest. Like compatriots Fall Out Boy and Panic! At the Disco, they’ve become a pop band, but they’ve done so on frontwoman Hayley Williams’ own terms, and she seems less a relic of a bygone era of rock than a peer of forward-thinking pop stars like Robyn and Christine and the Queens who make music listeners can cry and dance to. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way. 7 pm. $140 and up. All ages.