Shows of the Week: Love Him or Hate Him, Soulja Boy Changed the Pop Landscape

FRIDAY, AUG. 4:

It’s hard to imagine young fans enamored by Big Thief’s earthy, communal take on American roots music won’t love Lucinda Williams’ tough-as-nails country-rock grit. And fans who’ve followed Williams for any stretch of her nearly half-decade career will be happy to know there’s a young crew like Big Thief bringing cosmic Americana into the next generation. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. 6:45 pm. $50.50. All ages.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5:

Love or hate his mercilessly efficient pop rap, it’s hard to deny the impact Soulja Boy has had on the pop landscape. In 2007, the then-teenage MC who became a star with “Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)”—and yelled his own name enough to ensure you remembered him—finessed the internet like no one before or since, paving the way for eccentric viral rap phenomena from Lil B to Yung Lean and proving that lo-fi regional strangeness had as much commercial potential as anything from the Cash Money or Roc Nation factories. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St. 7:30 pm. $39.50. All ages.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8:

Wolf Eyes comes closer than any other American noise band to being a household name. That’s partially because band member John Olson has captured the music-nerd internet zeitgeist with his “inzane_johnny” meme account, but mostly because Wolf Eyes makes harder, more visceral, more disgusting music than anyone else. Harsh noise is not a genre in which you make fans through compromise, and Wolf Eyes is living proof. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 9 pm. $18. 21+.