Shows of the Week: Iris DeMent Is One of the Best Singer-Songwriters of Her Generation

Few things are more reassuring than a musician coming back with some of their best work after a long absence, especially more than 30 years into their career. Anyone who knows American roots music has long known Iris DeMent is one of the best singer-songwriters of her generation, but the 62-year-old’s new album, Workin’ on a World—her first album of new material in more than a decade—feels like a breakthrough with its marriage of late-capitalist anxiety and age-old, mongrel American musical traditions. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7:30 pm. $40. All ages.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10:

Perhaps only in an era as obsessed with cultural detritus as ours could David Liebe Hart become a star. For years, the musician and puppeteer could be found performing outside the Hollywood Bowl or in the depths of public access television. These days, he’s known for his work with Tim & Eric, the duo that’s made a career refracting TV and internet ephemera through their comedic lens—but even those familiar with that duo’s schtick might be unprepared for the mind-melt that’s a David Liebe Hart puppet show. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12:

Common Girl headlining the Crystal Ballroom feels like some kind of breakthrough. The young post-hardcore quartet is one of the most prominent fixtures of a rising Portland scene whose contingent bands often add “girl” and “boy” after their names, as if stepping into the cape and boots of unconventional superhero personae. Here, they’re bringing a crew of Pacific Northwest buddies along—including WW Best New Band runner-up Kill Michael—for a show that anyone interested in Portland rock ought not to miss. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $10.99. All ages.