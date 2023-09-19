Shows of the Week: Love in Exile are Bringing Their Fusion of Spiritual jazz and South Asian Music to the Reser

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22:

One of the best albums of 2023 so far is Love in Exile, the debut from the trio of singer Arooj Aftab, keyboardist Vijay Iyer and bassist Shahzad Ismaily. Aftab’s voice hangs in the air like a thick fog, Iyer’s electric piano roils and tumbles, and Ismaily’s reverberating bass notes undergird the music with terrifying tension. The three artists have taken the name of their record as the name of their trio, and they’ll be bringing their haunting fusion of spiritual jazz and South Asian music to the Reser in Beaverton. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St. 7:30 pm. $45-$55. All ages.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23:

From impromptu gigs in New York subways to touring the world, Moon Hooch is living every busker’s dream. It helps that the horns-and-drums “cave music” trio makes eminently danceable music—and that saxophone player Michael Wilbur often stuffs a traffic cone in the bell of his instrument for maximum fuzz-growl and visual impact. On paper, they sound a bit confounding—is this jazz? are they for real?—but audiences at their shows are undoubtedly too busy dancing to think about these kinds of questions. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8 pm. $22. 21+.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26:

Slack-key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. is known as Hawaii’s “Renaissance Man,” a title that’s more poignant when you consider the incredible amount of vital music and art the 1970s Hawaiian Cultural Renaissance produced. For this leg of his ongoing Masters of Hawaiian Music tour series, he’s enlisted one of that movement’s key figures, Ledward Kapaana of the brilliant ‘70s trio Hui ‘Ohana, alongside Jeff Peterson, a young guitar virtuoso who’s been making some serious noise on the slack-key scene. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. 7 pm. $25-$30. All ages.