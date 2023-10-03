Show Review: Byland at the Fixin’ To

One thing the Pacific Northwest is never short on is musical talent and emerging artists of all forms. No matter what venue you happen to visit on a weekend, you’re sure to discover some gem that leaves you unexpectedly grateful that you managed to drag yourself out of the house after an exhausting week.

On Friday, Sept. 29, that venue was The Fixin’ To, which featured the Seattle-based, Albuquerque-raised artist Byland. On tour in support of her latest single, “Monstera,” Byland played an intimate yet playful set that felt akin to jamming with your closest friends.

The passion for performing was palpable. Byland, which is both the moniker and last name of singer-songwriter Alie Renee, manages to prove you can have both emotionally vulnerable lyrics that sneak up on you like a gut punch and a lively performance that is brimming with fun. The beautiful blend is only enhanced by Alie Renee’s amazing vocal range, which is even better live than on album.

In an industry that historically tries to push female singers into neat boxes such as “brooding introspective” or “the sexy one,” Byland bypasses predetermined superficial descriptions by staying firmly in the lane of authenticity.

“I’ve been performing on stage since I was about 12 years old and have been making music as Byland since 2015,” Alie Renee says. “Music is a way for me to explore, validate and process my emotions. It’s a partnership with something bigger than me, and with the people I get to play with and share with.”

After releasing her first studio album, Gray, in 2020, Byland quickly caught the attention of different outlets, including KEXP and American Songwriter. Along with her creative collaborator, songwriter, and husband Jake, a second studio album is next on deck.

If “Monstera,” which dropped Sept. 22, is any indication, it’s one to watch for. “Monstera” feels ethereal at times and hauntingly lovely, while proving that more than one thing can be true at the same time.

“This song carries a duality that has helped me process so much. I wrote it to deal with my feelings when I left my best friend and bandmate in New Mexico, after we had promised each other we’d play together forever,” Alie Renee says. “I was dealing with the fact that I caused someone pain, but also knew it was what was best for both of us.”

When they moved back, they packed an entire U-Haul trailer full of all their plants. “Unfortunately, it was too gruesomely cold, and by the time we arrived they had all tragically frozen and died,” Alie Renee says. “This song is a reminder to me that even though something dies, it still mattered that it lived.”