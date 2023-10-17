Shows of the Week: Lil Yachty Has Become Much More Than the “King of the Teens”

SUNDAY, OCT. 22:

Lil Yachty has evolved from the neon-haired “King of the Teens” into one of the most unpredictable and mercurial musicians in the industry. Initially making his name on bubblegum singles like “1 Night,” “Broccoli” and “Minnesota,” Yachty dominated the mid-2010s happy-rap craze before branching off into bizarre stylistic territory such as Michigan-style punchline rap and—most spectacularly on his album Let’s Start Here from early this year—psychedelic pop. Where this boat will sail next is anyone’s guess. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $45. All ages.

MONDAY, OCT. 23:

The Armed might not be the first band to make the connection between the euphoric joy of pop and the endorphin rush of hardcore punk, but perhaps no one is taking it to such an extreme—imagine Passion Pit if they emerged from the punk basement-show circuit. But while pop (and arguably hardcore as well) tends to privilege larger-than-life personalities, the punk-rock lifers that this continually revolving supergroup comprises prefers to blur their identities and individual contributions behind a wall of ecstatic noise. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $25. All ages.

Loscil and Lawrence English are two of the most respected names in ambient music, and though they’re separated by an ocean—Loscil is from British Columbia, English from Australia—they’re such prolific producers and collaborators that it’s surprising they haven’t worked together until now. Their collaborative album Colours of Air does not disappoint; drawn from the rich, luxurious tones of a 136-year-old pipe organ but electronically distorted beyond recognition, it’s one of the year’s best ambient records. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $20. 21+.