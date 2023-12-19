Shows of the Week: Pink Martini Is Home for the Holidays

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, DEC. 20-21:

Christmas is the kitschiest time of the year, and Pink Martini knows kitsch. The world’s biggest little orchestra has been entertaining Portlanders for nearly three decades with their witty and subversive take on Space Age cocktail music. With the Oregon Symphony in tow, this long- running local treasure will perform two irreverent sets of holiday songs for their Home(town) for the Holidays performance at the Schnitz. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 7:30 pm. $45. All ages.

FRIDAY, DEC. 22:

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s got a lot of vinyl in his bag. For “Cut the Halls,” three of the best turntablists in the world—Get Down regular headliner Cut Chemist, DJ Shortkut and Krafty Kuts—will show off their formidable record collections and even more fearsome scratching skills. If this seems an odd way to celebrate Yuletide, just remember: Christmas and vinyl DJ’ing are both at least 50% about shopping. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 9 pm. $35. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27:

Portland’s young rock scene is exploding, with some of the city’s best bands in their very early 20s. And if Friends of Noise’s fourth annual Icebreaker benefit at Holocene is any indication, the kids are still going strong. Featuring a variety of high school bands from around Portland, this event benefits Friends of Noise’s efforts to keep all-ages shows thriving in a city whose rock scene is on the brink of a renaissance. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $15. All ages.