Shows of the Week: The Get Down Is the Hot Spot for Hip-Hop DJs

FRIDAY, JAN. 5:

The Get Down is the hot spot in Portland as of late for vinyl-scratching hip-hop DJs. Last week, we had Cut Chemist, DJ Shortkut and Krafty Kuts, and for the first weekend of the new year, it’s DJ Nu-Mark of pyrotechnic festival-rap staples Jurassic 5, plus San Francisco’s DJ Q-Bert (who’s essentially made his living by winning higher and higher levels of DJ competitions). Support comes from rising California DJ Noetik the Alchemist. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 9 pm. $23. 21+.

FRIDAY, JAN. 5:

At 75, Susan Dietrich is still donning outlandish headgear and performing as The Space Lady, one of the most uproariously eccentric characters of the past few decades of pop. The Colorado native and onetime busker is best-known for her dilations of standards like “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which reach into the astral washes of sound. Imagine Tiny Tim at 1/28th speed and you’ve got a small piece of the picture. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. 7:30 pm. $12. All ages.

TUESDAY, JAN. 9:

At only 28, the Italian virtuoso Filippo Gorini is one of the brightest new stars among European concert pianists. For his Reser performance, he’ll perform two tonally polar-opposite pieces—Schubert’s pastoral Sonata in A Major and Berg’s hair-raising Sonata, op. 1—followed by Beethoven’s mighty Diabelli Variations. This is a rare opportunity for Portland- area residents to catch a young pianist at the top of his form. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton. 7:30 pm. $45-$55. All ages.