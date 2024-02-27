Shows of the Week: Real Estate Hasn’t Lost Their Shaggy-Dog Sense of Humor

SUNDAY, MARCH 3:

One of the greatest “beach bands” that emerged late in the 2000s, Real Estate also deserves credit as one of the first critically acclaimed indie-rock bands to openly cite inspiration from jam bands like the Grateful Dead (as if their pearly guitar leads and shaggy-dog sense of humor left any doubt on albums like 2009′s self-titled debut and 2011′s Days). Their new album, Daniel, supported by the Infinite Jangle tour, is one of their breeziest and best. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $30. All ages.

MONDAY, MARCH 4:

Whether as a solo artist or as the voice of the great Anglo-French lounge-psych band Stereolab, Laetitia Sadier has spent three decades slyly infusing indie rock with left-wing values and a spirit of genre-agnostic freedom. Her baroque, frequently bilingual songs have rarely sounded better than on Rooting for Love, her first solo release in more than half a decade—and one of the most fascinating fusions yet of her lush arrangements and unsparing social critique. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6:

Recording both solo and with a cadre of musicians as the frontman of Destroyer, Dan Bejar is one of rock’s funniest and most cryptic songwriters, setting his endless soliloquies to everything from the pristine lounge pop of his 2011 masterpiece Kaputt to the Edwardian glam rock of 2001′s Streethawk: A Seduction. No matter the context, Bejar comes off as the smartest, drunkest guy at the party, raising an arch eyebrow at the endless social and sexual machinations around him. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. $25. All ages.