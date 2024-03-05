Project Pabst Festival Announces Lineup and Its Return to Waterfront Park

Summer festivalgoers, get Project Pabst back on your calendar. The two-day music event returns to Portland for the first time in seven years, landing at Waterfront Park on July 27 and 28.
The festival’s producer, Pabst Blue Ribbon, just unveiled the lineup for the two-day, two-stage music event. Artists include Billy Idol, T-Pain, Big Thief, Denzel Curry, and Manchester Orchestra (see below for full lineup).
Project Pabst initially began a decade ago in Portland. For four years, the festival featured artists like Blondie, Weezer, Buzzcocks and Run the Jewels. In 2016, Project Pabst expanded to Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia, and then partnered with Portland’s MusicfestNW (a WW presentation). However, by 2018, the two had parted ways and ended the joint festival. Now, Pabst Blue Ribbon appears to be reviving Project Pabst as a solo endeavor.
“Ten years ago, the team threw the first Project Pabst in Portland, and this year we have the opportunity to bring it back to the city where it all started,” said PBR brand director Rachel Keeton in a press statement.
Presale tickets are available today, starting at $99. General tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, March 8, starting at $115 (the event is 21 and older). Find more details here.
Project Pabst 2024 Lineup:
Saturday, July 27
Billy Idol
T-Pain
Violent Femmes
Gossip
STRFKR
Shannon & The Clams
DEHD
La Luz
Home Front
Alien Boy
Sunday, July 28
Big Thief
Denzel Curry
Manchester Orchestra
Jeff Rosenstock
Soccer Mommy
Militarie Gun
Kenny Mason
Miya Folick
Sweeping Promises
Glitterfox