Project Pabst Festival Announces Lineup and Its Return to Waterfront Park

Summer festivalgoers, get Project Pabst back on your calendar. The two-day music event returns to Portland for the first time in seven years, landing at Waterfront Park on July 27 and 28.

The festival’s producer, Pabst Blue Ribbon, just unveiled the lineup for the two-day, two-stage music event. Artists include Billy Idol, T-Pain, Big Thief, Denzel Curry, and Manchester Orchestra (see below for full lineup).

Project Pabst initially began a decade ago in Portland. For four years, the festival featured artists like Blondie, Weezer, Buzzcocks and Run the Jewels. In 2016, Project Pabst expanded to Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia, and then partnered with Portland’s MusicfestNW (a WW presentation). However, by 2018, the two had parted ways and ended the joint festival. Now, Pabst Blue Ribbon appears to be reviving Project Pabst as a solo endeavor.

“Ten years ago, the team threw the first Project Pabst in Portland, and this year we have the opportunity to bring it back to the city where it all started,” said PBR brand director Rachel Keeton in a press statement.

Presale tickets are available today, starting at $99. General tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, March 8, starting at $115 (the event is 21 and older). Find more details here.

Project Pabst 2024 Lineup:

Saturday, July 27

Billy Idol

T-Pain

Violent Femmes

Gossip

STRFKR

Shannon & The Clams

DEHD

La Luz

Home Front

Alien Boy

Sunday, July 28

Big Thief

Denzel Curry

Manchester Orchestra

Jeff Rosenstock

Soccer Mommy

Militarie Gun

Kenny Mason

Miya Folick

Sweeping Promises

Glitterfox