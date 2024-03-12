Shows of the Week: The Oregon Symphony Wants to Make You an Offer You Can’t Refuse

THURSDAY, MARCH 14:

If not for Nino Rota’s score, we might have a much harder time sympathizing with the characters in The Godfather. The accordions and Old World mandolins slathered on the soundtrack of Francis Ford Coppola’s mob classic sway our sympathy for characters who are basically thieves and murderers. Few films live and die by their soundtracks as totally as The Godfather, so few are more suited to the live-with-an-orchestra treatment being offered by the Oregon Symphony. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 7:30 pm. $35. All ages.

MONDAY, MARCH 18:

The title of an early Special Interest demo collection is Trust No Wave, and the New Orleans dance punks have stayed true to this credo across three increasingly brilliant albums that mash up house and noisy techno with glam rock and ‘80s post-punk. Their latest album, Endure, plays something like a vintage diva-house record on the fritz, with Alli Logout’s strident vocals soaring over beats that sound scorched by industrial decay. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave. 8 pm. $16. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20:

No one in indie rock straddles the line between shredder and singer-songwriter-auteur as easily as Marnie Stern. The New Yorker and onetime Late Night With Seth Meyers band member is blessed with both a formidable tapping technique and the good taste to use it toward exploratory, exciting music that leans into her chops rather than on them, working with ace drummers like Zach Hill, Kid Millions, and (on this tour) Arcade Fire’s Jeremy Gara. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7:30 pm. $15. 21+.