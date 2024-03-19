Shows of the Week: Mary Timony Brings Her First Solo Material in Almost Two Decades to Mississippi Studios

Sunday, March 24:

Autoclave, Ex Hex, Helium, Wild Flag—Mary Timony has been involved with all these bands, and whether those names mean nothing to you or they mean the world, her upcoming solo performance at Mississippi Studios is not to be missed. Enamored with bizarre guitar tunings and quasi-medieval melodies but enough of a rocker to call one of her best albums Rips and really mean it, Timony is one of the great unsung auteurs in the last few decades of indie rock, and fresh off the release of Untame the Tiger, her first new solo album in 19 years. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $20. 21+.

Monday, March 25:

Will Anderson of Hotline TNT knows pop hooks are more rewarding when you have to dig for them through a thick layer of hyper-compressed noise. His breakout 2023 album, Cartwheel, represents one of the most deafening extremes of post-British Invasion guitar pop, sounding at its best like the music of the early Beatles squeezed through a tight tube. McMenamins Mission Theater, a hub for Portland’s own loud-rock scene, hosts Hotline TNT’s show Monday night. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 7 pm. $14. All ages.

Wednesday, March 27:

Portland producer Graham Jonson’s quickly, quickly project first made its mark in the nether regions of lo-fi hip-hop before blossoming into one of Portland’s most forward-thinking pop projects. On albums like 2021′s The Long and Short of It, Jonson, 23, uses his beatmaking skills as springboard for bountiful visions that seem more akin to the baroque pop of Brian Wilson or Van Dyke Parks than something you might put on while chilling or studying. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7:30 pm. $17. All ages.