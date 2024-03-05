Show Review: Roman Norfleet and Be Present Art Group at Holocene

Performances by Roman Norfleet and Be Present Art Group, the spiritual jazz ensemble that was named one of Portland’s Best New Bands last year by WW, are in thrall of the now. The ever-morphing group, led by multi-instrumentalist Norfleet, happily cedes control of their music to the mood of a room or the whims of whoever is on stage with them. Or, in the case of their appearance last Thursday at Holocene, the acknowledgment that it was the final day of Black History Month.

Even though he was directing the group—which on this occasion included drummer Dae Bryant, percussionist Cam Haskins, and keyboardist Brown Calvin, with big gestures from his long arms—Norfleet played something of a subordinate role throughout their hourlong set. He handed the spotlight to Midnight Seed Abioto, the writer and artist and mother of opening act Yawa. As the quintet created heaving colorful waves of psychedelic sound, she offered up readings of free verse poetry and dynamic reminders that, for centuries, Black people have found “a way out of no way” and of the blessing of improvisation.

Be Present Art Group knows that last point well. The freeform set was wild and rousing: Rahsaan Roland Kirk explosions collided with crooked funk grooves, with each sound and movement yanking on Norfleet’s strings (as he rattled percussion instruments, teased lilting melodies out of a large wooden flute, spoke in tongues, and invoked Nat Turner). In the end, he drew us all in, urging us to join in the racket with our voices, our feet, or even the rattling of our car keys. The resulting hum was loud and enveloping, with enough cosmic power behind it that I’m surprised the entire building wasn’t lifted a few inches off the ground