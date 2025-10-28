Shows of the Week: DJs Dissolve and Timothy Bee Remember the Late D’Angelo

Wednesday, Oct. 29

D’Angelo only released three albums in his lifetime—which was cut short earlier this month after a brief bout with cancer—but that was enough to establish himself as an all-time great, pushing from the beat-forward funk of 1995’s Brown Sugar into murkier territory on 2000’s Voodoo and deep into psych abstraction on 2014’s Black Messiah. But if you get no further than the three full-lengths, you’re scratching the surface of his work. Let DJs Dissolve and Timothy Bee take you on a tour of the spaces between those towering works at Holocene’s D’Angelo tribute night. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $15.42. 21+.

Friday, Oct. 31

The eccentric young Chicago singer-songwriters Rachel Brown and Nate Amos compose one of indie rock’s most fascinating hive minds. At their best—as on It’s a Beautiful Place, their newest album and second for prestigious indie-rock label Matador—their project Water From Your Eyes sounds like the culmination of the sort of inside joke you might’ve cooked up with your college roommate but been too stoned to actually realize. Amos quit toking recently after beholding the glory of Stonehenge, but encouragingly, the band’s music has only gotten weirder. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $26.05. 21+.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Shintaro Sakamoto led Japanese psych legends Yura Yura Teikoku through a nearly album-a-year run throughout the 1990s and 2000s, but when the unit split in 2010, Sakamoto slowed his release schedule and mellowed his sound into a loose fusion of Todd Rundgren-style psych pop and tiki-bar lounge music. His last album, Like a Fable, was a little pricklier than most of his solo work, as befits an album made during pandemic malaise, but his knack for sunny harmonies shone through, and he plans to release a new record before the end of the year. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. $43.73. All ages.