Shows of the Week

Friday, Feb. 6

Arrington de Dionyso is as much a primeval forest folk god as his adopted surname suggests, with no shortage of obscure flutes to use in his sound-séances. You might know the Washington musician as part of feral blues-punk provocateurs Old Time Relijun, or for his collaboration with the Microphones’ Phil Elverum on 2025’s Giant Mouth Opening on the Ground. The uniting thread in his work is his belief in music as a way to effect change on earth via force of will—the closest thing in the world to magic. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St. 8 pm. $10–$20. 21+.

GZA As part of the New York State of Mind Tour WuTang, Nas and Busta Rhymes all perfromed in front of a sold out audience at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia on September 16, 2022. (Joe Glorioso / All-Pro Reels / The Vinyl) (Joe Glorioso | All-Pro Reels)

Monday, Feb. 9

Chess, shadowboxing, and the art of the samurai are by now practically shorthand for brainy East Coast rap, and GZA’s to blame: the eldest member of Wu-Tang, christened “The Genius” and one of the rappers with the largest vocabularies last time anyone checked. Liquid Swords is one of the greatest rap debuts ever, a head trip through a wilderness of movie references and grody NYC boom-bap beats, and he’s celebrating its 30th anniversary by going on the road like the rōnin in his favorite old samurai flicks. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $52.80. 21+.

Cécile McLorin Salvant (Facebook)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the preeminent jazz singers of her generation, with three Grammy wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album before she even turned 30. She can find a surplus of life even in standards like “Somewhere,” but the French American has been focusing lately on her own songs, and her newest album, Oh Snap, is the culmination of her auteur period so far. It’s an “is this even jazz?” album for the ages, a record of brittle drum-machine funk that even uses Auto-Tune to twist her voice into strange new forms. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. 8 pm. $66.75. All ages.