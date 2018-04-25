Schnitzer Snags Wapato and Sees Shelter: Property magnate Jordan Schnitzer is the newest owner of Wapato Jail—and will offer the never-used facility to developer Homer Williams to open as a homeless shelter. Developer Marty Kehoe bought the property last week from Multnomah County for $5 million and has sold it to Schnitzer, whose company owns 24 million square feet of commercial real estate. Schnitzer in turn will offer to lease the jail to Williams, who has been seeking to open homeless shelters across the city. WW broke news of the sale, and the Portland Tribune reported Schnitzer's plan for the site. It's another revival of the business community's dream that Wapato could aid the homeless. "What will warm my heart," Schnitzer tells WW, "is if we drive out there months from now and there are people getting services."