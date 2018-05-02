These 11 People Will Decide the Fate of a Portland Baseball Stadium

Brim Edwards is in her first year as chairwoman of the Portland School Board. She'll lead the board in responding to the request to buy Portland Public Schools' main administrative building as the site for a new stadium. It's the second time through this process for Brim Edwards, who was board chairwoman back in the early 2000s, when a different campaign to bring baseball to Portland eyed the site for a stadium. (PPS didn't sell then.) Brim Edwards is known for pushing the school district to be more effective with its public dollars. There are few people better qualified to analyze the proposal and negotiate for the district. For the past 13 years, she's worked at Nike. She currently oversees the corporation's lobbyists, public relations and other company functions internationally.