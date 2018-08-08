The situation described in the Aug. 1, 2018, feature on the tattoo artist shooting and killing a homeless man is a perfect example of how just because a law exists does not mean it should be accepted as just, or that we should accept it is reality forever. The feature cites the Oregon self-defense statute, ORS 161.219, which describes when a person can legally use deadly force against another, including when they "reasonably believe" the other person is "using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force against a person." The problem with this is, what constitutes reasonable belief? If I shoot and kill someone because I "reasonably believed" they were about to attack me, who is to question that when the other party no longer exists to plead their case. Such legal ambiguities are also a contributing factor for engendering hit-and-runs. There is less incentive for someone who commits harm against another to operate under a framework of morality when their impulse is to consider the legal ramifications and liabilities. Some opponents of gun restrictions use the adage, "Guns don't kill people, people do." Well, if that is the case, we ought to limit that from being a possibility. Our laws often grossly do a disservice to those harmed, and especially in a situation like this, we must not accept loss of human life as an acceptable outcome.