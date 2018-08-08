Last week, WW wrote about Joseph Vinci, a Portland tattoo artist who fatally shot a homeless man, Richard Hanley, in the parking lot of his business ("Justified," WW, Aug. 1, 2018). Vinci confronted Hanley with a retractable baton. Hanley pulled out a knife and Vinci shot him. Because of Oregon's broad self-defense laws, the shooting was deemed legal. Here's what readers have to say.
Jack Portland, via wweek.com: "Don't pull a knife and not expect a reaction."
Vectorjohn, via wweek.com: "If the store owner had the right to pull a gun out of fear, the homeless guy had a right to pull a steak knife out when he feared being beaten."
Matt Hoffman, via Facebook: "Super-tragic situation, and I think Oregon law is right in this case. He was defending himself. The idea that you should have to contemplate running away from someone who is threatening you with a deadly weapon, instead of defending yourself, is pretty absurd to me."
Signal noise, via Twitter: "If Hanley was armed and was the first to shoot when being beaten or threatened with a baton, would he be afforded the same protection?"
Kevin Cox, via Facebook: "What it all means is, you have two choices when someone starts acting a fool toward you. One: Turn and run away, and hope they don't follow. Two: Get trigger happy, because if you defend yourself with anything less than lead, you just gave the asshole a reason to 'justifiably' shoot you."
Joe Vinci, via wweek.com: "This was an unfortunate event that could [have] been avoided if proper facilities were available, not turned into [a] bed and breakfast, and the public wasn't left to deal with the situation. Let's see that new law?!"
A Law's Existence Doesn't Make it Just
The situation described in the Aug. 1, 2018, feature on the tattoo artist shooting and killing a homeless man is a perfect example of how just because a law exists does not mean it should be accepted as just, or that we should accept it is reality forever. The feature cites the Oregon self-defense statute, ORS 161.219, which describes when a person can legally use deadly force against another, including when they "reasonably believe" the other person is "using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force against a person." The problem with this is, what constitutes reasonable belief? If I shoot and kill someone because I "reasonably believed" they were about to attack me, who is to question that when the other party no longer exists to plead their case. Such legal ambiguities are also a contributing factor for engendering hit-and-runs. There is less incentive for someone who commits harm against another to operate under a framework of morality when their impulse is to consider the legal ramifications and liabilities. Some opponents of gun restrictions use the adage, "Guns don't kill people, people do." Well, if that is the case, we ought to limit that from being a possibility. Our laws often grossly do a disservice to those harmed, and especially in a situation like this, we must not accept loss of human life as an acceptable outcome.
Sahara Sooter
Southwest Portland
