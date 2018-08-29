Last week, WW raced Lime, Bird and Skip e-scooters to determine which one goes fastest ("Scooter Speed Trials," WW, Aug. 22, 2018). Skip scooters won, at 19.3 mph, followed by Lime at 16.2 mph and Bird at 14.9 mph. Our reporting also revealed something interesting: Two of the companies break the city-enforced scooter speed limit of 15 mph. A spokesman for the Portland Bureau of Transportation says officials may begin to issue fines to scofflaw companies. Here's what readers had to say.
Vernon Darby, via Facebook: "This is a completely unrealistic test. First, they're all wearing helmets, which never happens on the road, and second, they aren't riding in the wrong lane and weaving between traffic like on the road! I demand a more realistic and authentic test."
Coleman Chance, via Facebook: "God damn 2018. I read the headline as 'Which Portland E-Scooter Is the Fascist?'"
Hansen Murray, via Facebook: "I'm sorry, but where are the radar guns for the fixie riders doing 20 and weaving in and out if traffic?"
Susan Walters, commenting on one WW scooter racer wearing shorts: "In 40 years as an emergency nurse, I've cleaned a lotta 'road rash' on those not wearing appropriate clothes. Picking dirt, rocks and asphalt outta those who crash in shorts and tank tops takes a lotta time. As difficult as it is for those doing the picking, it's way worse for those being picked clean of road debris. Not judging, just sayin'."
Cassondra Sum, via Facebook: "We seriously have nothing better to do here than check scooters for top speed?"
Dave Robison, via Facebook: "How about a follow-up article on which one burns fastest?"
Car Helmets, via Twitter: "They all hit the Willamette at the same time when dropped from the same height. Right, haters of fun?"
Save Sidewalks for Walking
Oh, great, now we have scooters in Portland, Ore. ["Scooterville, USA," WW, Aug. 22, 2018]. As a pedestrian, not only do I have to continue to dodge irresponsible bicyclists who ride full speed on sidewalks throughout the city, but now on those same sidewalks, I have to dodge irresponsible scooter riders too? Someone please tell me what happened to sideWALKS being a place where the elderly, the disabled, small children and just regular people going about their way could WALK safely without the fear of bodily harm? One day, if I happen to be walking on a sideWALK in downtown Portland and somebody on a bicycle or a scooter hits me, somebody is going to get sued big-time!!! Enuf said.
Don Reid
Beaverton
No Defense For Taking Offense
"Timber Jim" designed "The Big Ass Flag" to lead the crowd in singing his daughter's favorite song, "You Are My Sunshine," not to be a symbol of WWII atrocities against South and East Asians ["Ain't No Sunshine," WW, Aug, 22, 2018]. To be offended by this flag is like me being offended by the college football classic the Cotton Bowl because it reminds me of the atrocities my ancestors suffered during slavery.
J.S. Whitney
Southwest Portland
Corrections
A Murmur in the Aug. 22 edition incorrectly claimed the Portland Art Museum did not own a pedestrian right of way when it announced plans to enclose the walkway in a new Rothko Pavilion. In fact, the museum owned the property, but announced plans for the new building before asking the City Council for permission to enclose the public passage, which the Council ultimately granted last December.
A story on racketeering lawsuits against cannabis businesses ["Corralling Cannabis," WW, Aug. 22, 2018] incorrectly stated two previous suits had settled out of court. One suit settled, another was dismissed by a federal judge last week.
WW regrets the errors.
Finder Corrections
Willamette Week's Finder is our love letter to Portland. Inevitably, some listings become outdated—and we also make mistakes.
A number of Finder readers stopped by 4300 N Mississippi Ave. in search of a drink called Nordic Mocha. The business is now Sweet Nothing, a Florida-inspired cocktail bar run by Matthew Ellis, of Multnomah Whiskey Library fame.
We incorrectly identified Double Mountain Taproom (4336 SE Woodstock Blvd.) as the Portland location of Mt. Hood Brewing and said it serves burgers. Neither is accurate. Double Mountain is the Portland taproom for Double Mountain Brewery, located in Hood River. Also, the Portland taproom, while not serving burgers, offers up a mean New Haven-style pizza.
We announced the availability of silent saunas at Löyly's Southeast Portland location (2713 SE 21st Ave.). Silent saunas actually are available at Löyly's Northeast Portland location (3525 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.).
We regret the errors and hope there aren't too many more. But we are eager to make corrections. Please email laurenyterry@gmail.com.
Comments