Oh, great, now we have scooters in Portland, Ore. ["Scooterville, USA," WW, Aug. 22, 2018]. As a pedestrian, not only do I have to continue to dodge irresponsible bicyclists who ride full speed on sidewalks throughout the city, but now on those same sidewalks, I have to dodge irresponsible scooter riders too? Someone please tell me what happened to sideWALKS being a place where the elderly, the disabled, small children and just regular people going about their way could WALK safely without the fear of bodily harm? One day, if I happen to be walking on a sideWALK in downtown Portland and somebody on a bicycle or a scooter hits me, somebody is going to get sued big-time!!! Enuf said.