Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D–Portland) announced two new committee appointments today for the 2019 legislative session. They were more than routine changes.
Kotek promoted Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis), currently the co-chair of the budget subcommittee on human services, to co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, which writes the state's budget.
That's a big boost for Rayfield, a personal injury lawyer who's widely seen as a likely future candidate for statewide office.
"Rep. Rayfield is in his second term and has distinguished himself as a budget leader in our caucus, having co-chaired three different Ways & Means subcommittees and currently serving as the House vice co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means," Kotek said in a statement.
In a related move, the Speaker shifted Rep. Nancy Nathanson (D-Eugene) to replace Rep. Phil Barnhart (D- Eugene) as chair of the House Revenue Committee. Barnhart is retiring.
The Revenue Committee is important but in terms of prestige, it's a step down from Ways and Means.
In giving Nathanson Barnhart's committee gavel, Kotek passed over the Revenue Committee co-vice-chair state Rep. Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland). In announcing the moves, however, Kotek's noted that Smith Warner, who is the House co-chair of the Joint Committee on Student Success will work closely with both Rayfield and Nathanson to increase K-12 funding.
