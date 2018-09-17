WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife search crew members yesterday shot the cougar they suspect killed hiker Diana Bober on a Mt. Hood National Forest trail. DNA results are pending, during which time crews will continue hunting cougars.
- Body camera videos released by Portland State University show the chaotic moments leading up to the fatal shooting by campus police of a patron outside downtown bar the Cheerful Tortoise. A Multnomah County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict the officers, Shawn McKenzie and James Dewey.
- The opponents of the Metro affordable housing ballot faced a challenging question at City Club on Friday over why two white men were making a case that the bond would hurt vulnerable people. “I guess if we’re going to play the race card, I guess I can’t win,” said Washington County Chair Andy Duyck. “Wrong color of skin. I guess I can’t win.”
- Lompoc Brewing, the long-established Portland brewery, is letting go of its original pub. The New Old Lompoc, on Northwest 23rd Ave., will serve its final customers Sept. 26. Ankeny Tap & Table is set to take over the lease.
- Just about everyone was expecting Lauryn Hill to show up late to her Portland show earlier this week. We weren’t, however, expecting that her her big-name openers, Nas and Santigold, would be entirely absent.
FOLLOW FOR SCOOTER CARNAGE:
- Some Portlanders destroy e-scooters for fun—and an anonymous Instragram account is documenting the vandalism with evident relish. “I’m not telling you to go ruin or dispose of e-scooters in PDX,” the account bio reads, “however if you utilize your own free will to do so, send us the video or photos.”
WHERE TO SHOP:
- For our Style Issue, we visited our favorite new boutiques, where you’ll find the hottest streetwear and chicest accessories, along with retro Nike gear, stoner tees, boob-shaped necklaces and old-school NBA jerseys.
