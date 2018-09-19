WHAT TO KNOW:
- Last month, Democratic Party leaders endorsed House District 54 candidate Amanda La Bell. But they apparently didn’t vet her. WW has learned that La Bell, 41, has a history of financial problems, a legal scrape in Florida, and apparently made a false statement in the Voters Pamphlet (potentially a class C felony).
- The news quickly cost La Bell the governor’s backing. “It’s important to me that Oregonians know who they’re voting for and that candidates are honest about their history,” Brown said in a statement.
- Burgerville workers at the chain’s Montavilla and 92nd and Powell locations yesterday went on strike in protest of a recent company ban on political buttons. But, says Forrest Arnold, one employee participating in the strike, “This isn’t just about buttons.”
- Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson launched a new pilot program today that uses Facebook to remind inactive voters to update their registrations in time for the November election.
- Everyone is talking about Oregon’s cannabis surplus. The Craft Cannabis Alliance has a solution: let other states buy our weed.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- At the neon-hued micro-lounge Sweet Nothing, the art deco tourism posters and wall-sized painting of a glowing sun make the intended Florida vibe obvious. And if you drink one drink too many, that’s fine—Sweet Nothing also sells stellar drunk food.
WHAT TO WEAR:
- John Fish grew up a midwestern skate punk. He ended up in Portland making classic bespoke hats. “There’s a lot of hatters that won’t stray from being classic,” he says, “but in my eyes, I’m a custom hat maker. I had somebody ask me to make a hat that doubled as a bird cage because he wanted to keep his parakeet in the crown.”
