WHAT TO KNOW:
- Why is Nike co-founder Phil Knight backing both Colin Kaepernick and Republican nominee for governor Knute Buehler? A closer look begins to explain the divergence—and what really motivates Uncle Phil.
- Richard Bidmead was biking home late on Sept. 9 when he was nearly struck by a car driving without its headlights illuminated in the temporary bike lane on Southwest Naito Parkway. A video of the encounter suggests the plastic bollards dividing the “Better Naito” two-way bikeway from car traffic are misunderstood or ignored by motorists.
- Aaron Anthony Cantu, a protester who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a flash-bang grenade, intends to sue the Portland Police. “Mr. Cantu thought he was going to die,” the claim says.
- This summer, City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly proposed a new rental policy few cities have ever tried. She wants to place new requirements on how landlords screen tenants’ criminal and financial histories. It’s probably no surprise Eudaly’s idea has drawn a powerful backlash from landlords.
- One day after WW revealed she lied in her voters’ pamphlet statement, the candidate Oregon Democrats had identified as key to increasingly control of Salem dropped out of the race.
- A Portland publisher known for its biographical comics about political figures has announced the subject of its latest “Political Power” series: Stormy Daniels. The timing of the comic book release is strategic.
MUST-SEE ART EXHIBIT:
- In a corner of Tabitha Nikolai’s solo exhibit, Utopia Without You, sits a deeply sentimental ball of trash. The sculpture is a football-sized meteor constructed of pieces of trash Nikolai and her friends left in a bedroom she recently moved into after a period of housing instability.
WHERE TO EAT:
- There are good omens, like finding a four-leaf clover. And there are bad ones. But what are OK omens? In Portland, at least, it refers to Castagna’s new casual dining sibling. The Castagna burger was regularly lauded as a citywide standout. OK Omens’ is better. It’s like an In-N-Out Burger that went to Harvard.
