WHAT TO KNOW:
- Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith has renewed her push to open the never-used Wapato Jail as a homeless shelter. But this time, the jail’s new owner has issued an ultimatum: Fund a shelter, or he’ll knock the building down.
- Last August, a jury found Monsanto liable for their herbicide Roundup causing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in school groundskeeper. Now, even after this court decision, Portland Parks and Recreation is still using Monsanto’s weed killers in Portland’s parks.
- Two decades ago, the Oregon ballot asked voters a question: Should hunters be allowed to track and kill cougars with hounds? Suddenly, that question is newly relevant.
- Notice a theme among the measures on the statewide ballot? Four of the five address conservatives’ pet causes: abortion restrictions, immigration enforcement, and bans on raising taxes. WW looked at why it was so easy for Republicans to crowd Oregon’s November ballot with measures.
- Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling—with his Republican counterpart in Washington state, former Secretary of State Sam Reed—penned an op-ed for the New York Times on Sept. 19, arguing that all states should adopt Oregon and Washington’s system of sending out ballots through the mail.
MUST-SEE DJ COLLECTIVE:
- Noche Libre spins at Dig A Pony every third Thursday, but the group isn’t just throwing a dance party. “This is a space that’s run by Latinx femmes, and there’s a lot of queer people who come to our parties, and that’s very much intentional,” member Emily Prado says. “This is a space for people to be able to be comfortable.”
SELF-CARE TIP:
- A foam roller is great for hitting big muscles in your legs, on your chest and in your upper back. But sometimes you’ll jack something up deep in your shoulder, or in your foot, or one of your butt muscles will just feel really, really sore. That’s where a lacrosse ball comes in.
