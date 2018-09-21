WHAT TO KNOW:

MUST-SEE DJ COLLECTIVE: 

  • Noche Libre spins at Dig A Pony every third Thursday, but the group isn’t just throwing a dance party. “This is a space that’s run by Latinx femmes, and there’s a lot of queer people who come to our parties, and that’s very much intentional,” member Emily Prado says. “This is a space for people to be able to be comfortable.”  
courtesy of Noche Libre
SELF-CARE TIP:

  • A foam roller is great for hitting big muscles in your legs, on your chest and in your upper back. But sometimes you’ll jack something up deep in your shoulder, or in your foot, or one of your butt muscles will just feel really, really sore. That’s where a lacrosse ball comes in. 
(Celeste Lindell)
