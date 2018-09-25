WHAT TO KNOW:
- Gov. Kate Brown disclosed more than $1.5 million in new contributions over the past few days, and she’s poised to shatter the Oregon record for gubernatorial candidate fundraising. New contributions include big checks from Michael Bloomberg and Nike.
- The Oregon Lottery mobile app is now live. The move to mobile is intended to appeal to younger Oregonians, who show far less interest in Lottery products than older generations.
- A Portland tenant who alleged unsafe conditions at her southeast Portland building won a $105,000 settlement from the property management company. The building was the first to be organized by the renters advocacy group Portland Tenants United.
- Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) is adding fuel to the speculation he’ll run for president by hiring staff in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote on the 2020 Democratic Party nominee to challenge President Donald Trump.
- Utilities like PGE fund clean energy projects in Portland. But environmentalists say those programs don’t help renters. So they want you to force big corporations to pay.
STAR BREWERS:
- The Great American Beer Festival took place this past weekend in Denver, Colorado, and Oregon brewers had their best showing in years. The state’s producers brought home 22 medals—three more than in 2017 and also topping the haul of 21 in 2016.
SECOND SUMMER DAY TRIPS:
- 80-degree days in the forecast have you itching to get away and enjoy the outdoor playground that is Oregon? Here are several spots where you can hike, swim, kayak and even learn about Oregon’s covered bridges. And they’re all no more than a two-hour drive from Portland.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments