Katherine Topaz Returns: Willamette Week is delighted to announce the return of Katherine Topaz as creative director. It's her second stint at the helm of WW's art department—she served as the paper's art director from 1993 to 2000. Since then, she has built two companies: Topaz Design, which has redesigned alt-weekly newspapers from San Francisco to Boston, and Storycode, which built some of the nation's first mobile apps for Sotheby's, Adobe and the Oklahoma City Thunder. For 18 years, Topaz has taught design at the Pacific Northwest College of Art. "But my main goal, like a lot of folks, is to be an active part of my community," she says. "And I choose to do that by being involved with local journalism."