Oregon Man Sues Google for Workplace Harassment: An Oregon computer technician sued Google this week for sexual harassment. Britt Storkson says Google allowed a hostile workplace at the data center in The Dalles where he worked for four years. Storkson says his supervisors retaliated against him after he reported inappropriate comments and actions. Storkson says a supervisor showed up to a staff meeting drunk, claims his co-workers explicitly discussed oral sex and pulled out sex toys at work, and alleges a supervisor unzipped his pants in front of Storkson in a conference room. "I've been in the workforce a long time and never had to deal with that," Storkson says. His suit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Sept. 25, seeks $400,000 in damages. Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gov. Brown's Forestry Picks Draw Timber Ire: Most of the dozens of gubernatorial appointments the Senate Rules Committee approved Sept. 24 were uncontroversial. Not so Gov. Kate Brown's three new appointees to the Oregon Board of Forestry, which oversees policy on the hot-button issues of wildfires and harvest levels. The picks were timber executive Joe Justice, retired Rejuvenation Hardware founder Jim Kelly, and retired Oregon State University professor Brenda McComb. The Oregon Forest Industries Council, which wants more industry representatives on the board, lobbied furiously behind the scenes, calling the appointments of the latter two candidates "wrong, blatantly unbalanced and severely dismissive of Oregon's rural communities" in a letter to Senate leadership. Kate Kondayen, Brown's spokeswoman, says such criticism is "not balanced." The rules committee approved the appointments on a party-line vote, and the entire Senate will weigh in later this week.
Embattled Former Coach Sidelined: Portland Public Schools last year investigated Roosevelt High School's former football coach, Adam Kennybrew, for alleged sexual harassment of his female colleagues. Kennybrew kept his other job as a testing coordinator for the high school, and the district issued him a letter of reprimand. Now Kennybrew is being investigated again for new allegations. The district says he's been on paid administrative leave since April 26. PPS spokesman Harry Esteve says the investigation was unrelated to Kennybrew's previous discipline, but would not discuss details. Meanwhile, Kennybrew is back on the football sidelines: He's joined the coaching staff at Central Catholic High School. Kennybrew and Central Catholic did not respond to a request for comment.
Katherine Topaz Returns: Willamette Week is delighted to announce the return of Katherine Topaz as creative director. It's her second stint at the helm of WW's art department—she served as the paper's art director from 1993 to 2000. Since then, she has built two companies: Topaz Design, which has redesigned alt-weekly newspapers from San Francisco to Boston, and Storycode, which built some of the nation's first mobile apps for Sotheby's, Adobe and the Oklahoma City Thunder. For 18 years, Topaz has taught design at the Pacific Northwest College of Art. "But my main goal, like a lot of folks, is to be an active part of my community," she says. "And I choose to do that by being involved with local journalism."
