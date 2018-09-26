Last week, WW answered 11 urgent questions about November's election ("Why Is An Anti-Abortion Measure on the Ballot in America's Most Pro-Choice State," WW, Sept. 19, 2018.) One of them: Who is paying for the attack ads on Gov. Kate Brown? For the past month, Oregonians have been fed a steady stream of television ads criticizing Brown for oversight of public pensions, child welfare and mental health. The money comes from Priority Oregon, an independent political group that is not required to disclose its funders. Here's what readers had to say.