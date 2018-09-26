Last week, WW answered 11 urgent questions about November's election ("Why Is An Anti-Abortion Measure on the Ballot in America's Most Pro-Choice State," WW, Sept. 19, 2018.) One of them: Who is paying for the attack ads on Gov. Kate Brown? For the past month, Oregonians have been fed a steady stream of television ads criticizing Brown for oversight of public pensions, child welfare and mental health. The money comes from Priority Oregon, an independent political group that is not required to disclose its funders. Here's what readers had to say.
Jason Schaefer, via Facebook: "Huh. What a waste of money. This is Portland. We don't really watch television."
Zack Thorp, via Twitter: "Ominous announcer voice: 'Can Kate Brown prove she didn't start the Chicago Fire? Oregon doesn't need an arsonist as governor.'"
Alan Lay, via Facebook: "When do you ask who is funding the attack ads on Knute [Buehler]? (Mostly rhetorical, I doubt you would.)"
Candice Aiston, in response: "What attack ads?"
Lauren Petrizzo Yankee, via Facebook: "Solution: Turn off the TV. Political ads are the biggest load of bullshit."
Bob Carpenter, via Twitter: "Fingers crossed the ads work in November."
Thomas Delany, via Facebook: "I'm pretty moderate politically. As far as I'm concerned, all the left- and right-wing propaganda spreaders and viral internet sensations are just stooges."
William R Hall, via Twitter: "Well, golly gee. Let us take a critical look at who is responsible for the failures and shortcomings these last four years."
Fredamae, via Twitter: "Perhaps 'TV viewers' are being 'fed,' but that doesn't mean it's being consumed. Public records are a much more trustworthy resource to vet candidates."
Zorro Notorious M.E.B., via Twitter: "I can guess—it's coming from Trump's RNC and anti-immigration organizations for openers."
Working Class Hero, via Twitter: "On frickin' Hulu, man. Sixty-second attack ads while I'm trying to background-noise-stream Family Guy or whatever."
Corrections
A story about Measure 104 in last week's cover package incorrectly said all U.S. states grant a mortgage interest tax deduction. In fact, 10 states with income taxes do not allow the deduction.
An item about hunting laws ("Cougar Fight," WW, Sept. 19, 2018) incorrectly said Oregon's cougar population had tripled since 1994. In fact, it doubled.
WW regrets the errors.
