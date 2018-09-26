WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon has entered into the national firestorm over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in two striking ways. Gov. Kate Brown joined a walk-out in solidarity with Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
- And former Portland Trail Blazer and Oregon gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley told BuzzFeed he was Kavanaugh’s college drinking buddy at Yale.
- Real estate magnate Jordan Schnitzer says if he doesn’t receive a proposal by Oct. 1 to use Wapato Jail for a homeless shelter or another public project, he’ll seek permits to demolish the building. But Schnitzer says Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler may have an 11th-hour plan.
- Can TriMet randomly check if you paid for your MAX ride? A judge said no. TriMet says yes. And the ACLU of Oregon is planning to seek a court order to halt the corralling of passengers to check their tickets.
- Since Monday afternoon, students and local activists have been gathering outside the Portland State University Campus Public Safety Office, in protest of the fatal shooting of Jason Washington by campus police in June. A release today says those occupiers plan to stay put until three specific demands are met.
- In June, former Portland City Commissioner Steve Novick took a new job at the Oregon Department of Justice, working as a special assistant attorney general. The job may not be allowed by law.
SUSHI BEEF:
- Often, the online exploits of our sports heroes are like those of all people—they are kind of weird. This weekend, Damian Lillard, the Blazers’ starting point guard, fired off a tweet about the downtown Bamboo Sushi location: “I’m done with bamboo sushi on 12th in Portland smh… no love.”
WHERE TO DRINK WHILE YOU READ:
- Portland is getting its first official bookstore-bar hybrid. Rose City Book Pub is moving into the recently closed County Cork Public House at 1329 NE Fremont St. The business will not only sell books but also have 18 taps of beer and wine for sale.
