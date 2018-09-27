WHAT TO KNOW:
- Few American companies have touted their commitment to civil rights and inclusion more proudly than Nike. But to Jazz Lyles, a transgender software engineer who worked at the company’s Beaverton headquarters until earlier this month, Nike’s reputation is a cruel joke.
- Apparently Madras, Ore. faucets are fountains of youth. A “raw water” company, Live Water, has been bottling Central Oregon tap water and selling it in glass bottles to Californians for more than $60 a jug.
- Thirteen Oregon state legislators sent a letter to the state’s top law enforcement officer asking her to halt random searches to check TriMet fares. The letter indicates that several Oregon lawmakers agree with a judge who ruled that TriMet’s approach to a random search during a fare evasion enforcement effort was unconstitutional.
- Burned alive. On fire. Choking on toxic fumes. That’s how more than a dozen inmates describe their suffering after state prison guards doused them with pepper spray and allegedly denied them showers for hours or even days.
- More and more in Oregon, old-fashioned toking up is starting to look like just that: old-fashioned. That’s why we decided to dedicate our fall pot issue to all the other ways people across the state are indulging.
WHERE TO ORDER CBD DRINKS AT ANY HOUR:
- “An increasing number of bars, restaurants and coffee shops in Portland are offering drinks laced with varying amounts of CBD oil. So I thought, ‘Why not spend a whole day drinking CBD and chart the effects?'”
WHERE TO EAT:
- Kargi Gogo gives a glimpse of Georgian cuisine, and it will leave you wanting more. The restaurant makes five different stuffed breads, but the three cheese-stuffed versions deserve all the attention.
