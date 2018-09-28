WHAT TO KNOW:
- An Oregon computer technician sued Google this week for sexual harassment. Britt Storkson says Google allowed a hostile workplace at the data center in The Dalles where he worked for four years.
- Like all Americans, we watched the congressional testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh with awe and disgust. Here’s is a transcript of her remarks.
- Pollsters peering into Oregon think the race between incumbent Gov. Kate Brown and her main challenger, state Rep. Knute Buehler, is too close to call.
- Portland Public Schools last year investigated Roosevelt High School’s former football coach, Adam Kennybrew, for alleged sexual harassment. Now Kennybrew is being investigated again for new allegations. He’s been on paid administrative leave since April 26.
- Ride-hailing companies and TriMet are together offering Portlanders $549 in ride credits for signing on to a Ditch Your Car campaign during the month of October. The campaign, spearheaded by Lyft, asks residents to “give up their cars for a month in favor of getting around town via shared Lyft rides, TriMet options, Biketown or Zipcar.”
A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO EATING EDIBLES:
- We can’t tell you whether a brownie will make you sleep better than, say, a cannabis soda. But we can offer some guidance when navigating the Oregon edibles market to find what works best for you.
WHERE TO DRINK BEER WHILE CASTING HEXES:
Clairvoyant or not, Psychic Bar's subtle witchy decor and supernatural-themed cocktails could be the perfect inspiration for curse-setting—if that's what you're into.
