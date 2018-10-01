WHAT TO KNOW:
- Nike’s ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick has been a runaway success. The company may owe some Portlanders a thank-you card. A new report says Portland ad agency Wieden + Kennedy pressured Nike to feature Kaepernick.
- A shift in prosecuting strategy that allows some drug offenders to be charged with misdemeanors instead of felonies led to plummeting felony conviction rates for all racial demographics in Multnomah County.
- GOP challenger for governor, Knute Buehler, is trying to make up a significant fundraising gap between himself and incumbent Gov. Kate Brown. His campaign is blaming Brown for a fiasco that happened before she was governor.
- A Portland writer says that in some states her medically necessary abortion would not have been possible. She notes: “The problem is there is no right way for your child to die.”
- America watched Thursday’s congressional testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh with equal parts intrigue, grief, rage and disgust. As the hearings continue to unfold, here is a round-up of the coverage we found most insightful and clarifying.
BAGEL GOODBYE:
- The owner of Bundy’s Bagels—whose boiled bagels WW voted the best in Portland in a blind taste test last year—is closing down his Hawthorne food cart after four years and entering what he calls “the next phase of life.”
MUST-TRY CANNABIS-INFUSED TOPICALS:
- Topicals are the gateway drug of modern cannabis. It’s an easy way to dip a toe into new products without risking getting too high, or even stoned at all. From treating tennis elbow to gentle care for sensitive skin types, here is our roundup of topical varieties for cannabis-based relief.
