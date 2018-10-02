WHAT TO KNOW:
- Last week, former Portland Trail Blazer Chris Dudley emerged as a character witness for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The New York Times reports that Kavanaugh and Dudley, his close friend at Yale, were involved in 1985 bar fight that resulted in police being called.
- Former President Barack Obama today endorsed Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in her increasingly narrow bid for reelection. The boost comes as part of a national round of endorsements from Obama, who remains perhaps the most unifying figure in Democratic Party politics.
- Here is your public service announcement for the day: Library cards are free and you should get one—if not to read, then to stream movies for free at home. Multnomah County Library cardholders can now access over 30,000 films to stream on any device.
- Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen is again battling cancer. The Microsoft co-founder, who also owns the Seattle Seahawks, announced today that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a disease he received treatment for nine years ago.
- Moving day is yet again looming for the beloved Belmont Goats, and the nonprofit that oversees Portland’s resident ruminants is now asking for a little help with the transition.
FRESH HOP WINNERS:
- We’re deep into fresh hop season, where the taps are flowing with beer made with fat, fluffy cones just harvested from farms a few hours away in the Willamette Valley. And we now know who’s brewing some of the best in the state.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- As Bridge & Burn opens a new flagship store downtown, the brand has launched a beautiful fall collection that’s displayed throughout the shop, with signature touches on every wall. To mark the opening, here are the top three must-have pieces for autumn.
