WHAT TO KNOW:
- Some couldn’t bear to watch. Others couldn’t look away. But for women across Portland, the U.S. Senate testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Sept. 27 was a measurement of America. “The whole scene, the hearings and the nomination and everything that has gone around it, is really in your face: Women in this country don’t matter.”
- At a City Council forum on the arts, candidates Loretta Smith and Jo Ann Hardesty were asked to present a piece of art. Hardesty performed a dance to the song “Electric Slide.” Smith’s campaign says that Hardesty’s choice of a dance partner was offensive.
- Good news Portland: You no longer have to pay the city to remove leaves from your street. The city officials say that’s because the policy of charging for leaf clean-up was ineffective from the start.
- Floyd Landis won the Tour de France, then got busted for doping. With his new dispensary chain, he hopes to introduce Portland athletes to a legal performance enhancer.
- Kevin Love has collaborated with Banana Republic on a new clothing line the Cavaliers All-Star forward says was partially inspired by his Portland upbringing.
MUST-SEE FASHION SHOW:
- FashioNXT returns for a seventh year this week. The event aims to celebrate the elements that Portland and the cutting edge of fashion have in common—an appreciation for aesthetics, a fascination with technology, and a deep reverence for artisanal sustainability.
WHERE TO BRUNCH:
- New brunch spot Heim is a house of carbs. Proprietor Jennifer Plitzko opened the restaurant with the intention of using hearty brunch standards to get Portland hooked on her bread.
